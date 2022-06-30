Disney has a huge marketing budget which allows them to hype up any of their movie and TV show franchises weeks or even months before launch. We as fans love the merchandise that often precedes the premiere and the latest comes courtesy of Hasbro Pulse. This is the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet.

Despite the mouthful of a name, this is a highly detailed replica of the mask worn by T’Challa – the first film’s star. Played by the late Chadwick Boseman, it is currently unclear how his death will change the plot in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, this 1:1 full-scale toy lets you pretend to be the hero.

You have to admit that Hasbro Pulse’s design team really pushed craftsmanship to the limit here. The Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet looks like an actual prop from the film. Even the intricate nuances of T’Challa’s headgear are faithfully replicated here.

The product page states, “with movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Role Play item for your collection!” They also did a great job to hide the buttons in plain sight. Yes, the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet touts some cool functionalities.

Along with the silver trims on the face, there are small sections near the cheek that you can press. The left one activates the purple Vibranium Light FX, which makes the patterns flicker in purple. Meanwhile, the one on the right flips the lenses up or down. The Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet features padding inside and is adjustable.

Images courtesy of Hasbro Pulse