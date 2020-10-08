Young families or tenants of apartments often face a common dilemma. They want to live in comfort but avoid spending too much of sprucing up their residence. Thus, we asked the experts how to turn an apartment into a cozy nest on a budget.

If you need to quickly and inexpensively purchase functional furniture for arranging a rented apartment, there are several options available. This allows you to various spacious such as in the kitchen. Go for the ones that can fold flat or even transform into something more compact.

One example sees a space-saving setup with a small table, three chairs, built-in ovens, and cooktops. Depending on your apartment’s utilities, the latter two could be gas or electric. As long as you arrange everything neatly, you’ll be surprised that minimal decor can bring out the beauty of your kitchen.

Avoid fixed pieces

Before you move in, always remember that if an apartment is not yours, there is a chance you will move out later on. Therefore do not remodel certain sections unless necessary. What one needs to understand is the stuff that is easy to bring in and take out should be your top priority. Nobody wants to leave anything behind when they move out. Nevertheless, choose wisely so that whatever you purchase will add to the overall aesthetic of your new home.

Work around the rules

Don’t underestimate the decorative power of textiles. There are apartment owners that forbid tenants from swapping out furniture or remodeling the interior. So for those who are not too happy with it, go for the textiles instead and you’ll be surprised at its versatility. This means old upholstered furniture and so much more can be draped with covers or bedspreads

Maximizing space

If there is not enough storage space in the apartment, but no way to expand, then you can opt for open shelving. Furthermore, to keep the items organized, it is better to put them in boxes. The floor hanger in the hallway can replace the heavy and bulky wardrobe.

Mix and match furniture

Occasionally, there might be an opportunity to buy some furniture pieces that will freshen your ambiance. On the flip side, you don’t need to replace everything. Instead, maybe just grab some stylish chairs or a new sofa. It’s remarkable how it will add some flair to your interior.

The start is always a challenge

If the apartment you rent hasn’t been renovated for many years, don’t be upset. Any flaw can be turned into something even better. Even, an apartment with the dullest interior can be decorated with souvenirs from flea markets. These can be vintage turntables, darkened bronze lamps, candlesticks. All of these elements can be purchased cheaply and will help add an old-school look. With the right combination, these can add even chic vibes overall.

A great and inexpensive way to liven up the interior is to hang bright curtains on the windows. They will immediately enhance the interior look, even if all other furnishings remain the same. Beautiful fittings will transform any furniture. And a simple replacement of handles can save even a hopelessly outdated kitchen set.

A new coat of lacquer or wax will help hide the scratches on the dining table or cover up with a nice tablecloth. You can completely transform the interior with new wallpapers, posters, and vinyl stickers. At the same time, it is not necessary to fill the whole room, but one surface should be more than enough.