Most guys find riding motorcycles one of the coolest forms of recreation. You can do it solo or with a few buddies and go on unplanned trips to wherever the highway leads. For an alternative that offers a bit more stability over the usual two-wheeler, there’s the 2026 Ryker Rally.

With three wheels in a tadpole configuration, Can-Am promises responsive handling at all times. A reverse trike setup also allows riders to take corners more aggressively than a bike can. If you’ve driven slingshots before, the transition seems pretty straightforward at first. H

owever, there are crucial nuances to consider beforehand. Unlike autocycles from manufacturers such as Polaris and Vanderhall, operating the 2026 Ryker Rally is entirely different. The former duo relies on a traditional steering wheel with pedals, while the latter uses a handlebar and twist throttle.

Those with a firm grasp on how motorcycles work will feel right at home here. As the flagship trim in the lineup, it’s outfitted with a 900 cc ROTAX 900 ACE. This is an inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that can generate 82 horsepower and 58.3 lb-ft of torque.

Can-Am hooks up the mill to an automatic CVT gearbox with a reverse function. There’s only enough room to seat one, which could be a dealbreaker. For outstanding performance on and off the pavement, we have a double wishbone with a multi-link mono swingarm chassis.

The 2026 Ryker Rally is likewise equipped with KYB HPG shocks. Your ride sits on three 15-spoke aluminum rims in Hyper Silver and shod in XPS Rally tires. Lastly, safety systems include stability control, anti-lock braking, traction control, and hill hold control.

Images courtesy of Can-Am