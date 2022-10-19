Margaret Pena Juvelier and Monica Alvarez of Sotheby’s International Realty bring us another spectacular residence in Puerto Rico. Priced at $6.1 million, Hacienda Les Chevaux is a single-family home situated in the Luquillo mountains. This high up, owners and their guests get to enjoy sprawling vistas of the ocean and the peaks surrounding it.

The listing notes the 3,823-square-foot abode is located at Lot 6, Carr. KM 0.35 Luquillo. The property spans a total of 0.76 acres and is “in the heart of the El Yunque Rainforest.” Framed by lush greenery, the modern structure stands out against the natural landscape.

It’s in an exclusive neighborhood close to Hacienda Carabali Ranch. As detailed by the floor plan, the main floor of the Hacienda Les Chevaux features an approximate ceiling height of about 13.42 feet. This makes the volumes within feel spacious. Moreover, its use of full-height glass windows encourages natural lighting to flood the interiors by day.

Inside, the open floor plan holds a kitchen, dining room, living room, and two ensuite bedrooms. To enjoy some fresh air, step out into the covered terraces to hang out, take a dip in the swimming pool, or just relax. It’s a perfect spot to enjoy the views while you have a drink or dine al-fresco.

One floor above is another ensuite bedroom ideal for guests who want to stay the night. Meanwhile, the lower level of the Hacienda Les Chevaux holds a flex room, which buyers are free to customize according to what they want. This area also has a kitchen, a bathroom, and an entertainment space, which can also function as another guest suite.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty