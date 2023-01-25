Global luxury hotelier Habitas is launching a new luxury resort this month called the Habitas San Miguel. The property offers an immersive experience with nature. It sits in the UNESCO World Heritage site San Miguel de Allende.

The resort promises guests the “perfect intersection of nature and culture.” It offers sweeping views of endemic trees, colorful wildflowers, and towering cacti. It offers sustainable hospitality with a farm-to-table restaurant, a wellness center featuring natural hot springs, and ample outdoor gathering spaces.

Habitas San Miguel hosts 60 non-smoking rooms each with a walk-in shower, blackout curtains, a safe, air conditioning, a bath/shower, an iron, and more. Guests can also take advantage of housekeeping services. The resort even offers horseback riding and hiking activities for those who want to walk the trails with impressive views of Valle de Los Senderos.

Then there’s a couple’s massage, facial treatments, and hot air balloon rides. Habitas cofounder and CEO Oliver Ripley called it “an ideal base from which to discover the city, while our brand’s innovative, sustainable design allows our community to celebrate the creative human spirit, its mindfulness, and well-being.”

Meanwhile, property amenities include an outdoor cinema, 11100 sq. ft. of event space, fast WiFi, there’s free parking and secured parking, a bar/lounge, and a concierge. There’s also an outdoor dining area and an outdoor fireplace. The resort also offers free shuttle or taxi services, car hire, and 24-hour security.

Moreover, guests can also bask in the warmth of the sun on the sun terrace. Habitas San Miguel is the third offering from Habitas in Mexico following Bacalar and Tulum.

Images courtesy of Habitas San Miguel de Allende