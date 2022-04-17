As a select few watchmakers take the avant-garde approach with their designs, H. Moser & Cie prefer understated elegance. This artistic expression of theirs is pushing aesthetics beyond conventional and that’s what makes the brand so unique. Their entry for the Watches & Wonders 2022 is the Blacker Than Black Streamliner, which sets a new standard for blackout timepieces.

We thought we’d seen some of the darkest tones possible on a timekeeping instrument. In fact, we’ve published a buyer’s guide on the best all-black models money can buy. However, H. Moser & Cie shows the industry just how far they can take stealthy shades. Still, the only caveat here is the experimental nature of this concept.

Currently, Vantablack coatings are still far from being commercially available. In fact, there are not many products that use it. Given how objects painted with it absorb 99.965% of light, the Black Than Black Streamliner appears devoid of any features. The only elements that contrast its Stygian profile are the hands

H. Moser & Cie is no stranger to Vantablack since some of its previous models had dials that use it. The Blacker Than Black Streamliner, on the other hand, is the first entry in the collection to sport a full coat. You can barely tell the case, crown, pushers, and bracelet apart.

For now, the company’s engineers are figuring out a way for improving its resilience against daily usage. Vantablack’s properties apparently make it very difficult to work with. Nevertheless, it’s not stopping H. Moser & Cie’s quest for innovation. Who knows? Perhaps the Blacker Than Black Streamliner will eventually hit the market once they’ve figured out its nuances.

Images courtesy of H. Moser & Cie