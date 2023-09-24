Men’s apparel brand Taylor Stitch and boot label Danner have teamed up to bring The Ridge + River Collection, a capsule of heritage-inspired gear built for the trailblazers, sportsmen, and the outdoor enthusiasts alike. The collection centers on The Danner Ridge Boot, a limited-edition pair built to the highest standards of craftsmanship and boasting with style and functionality.

This boot uses heritage materials with modern innovation for a truly unique design. Taking on the silhouette of Danner’s iconic lightweight hiker, it features a shank, midsole, and lasting board integrated into a single, featherweight piece. Taylor Stich spiced this up with waxed canvas accents from the masters at Halley Stevensons, Scotland, along with a vintage-inspired painted camo finish.

The Danner Ridge Boot features TS x Danner leather exclusives which are fully recraftable and resoleable for continued use. The upper boasts an interplay of pebbled brown leather and olive leather, of which sit atop metal lacing eyelets and speed hooks. This footwear is built around made-in-USA waterproof GORE-TEX liner.

The rebuildable stitch-down construction secures the upper to a Vibram Kletterlift Thin outsole with a removable OrthoLite footbed for unparalleled comfort and easy break-in.

The Taylor Stitch x Danner Ridge + River Collection also includes the Sidecountry Sweater which has a subtle waffle finish and made from 100% merino wool, which naturally wicks sweat, resists odor, and helps regulated body temperature. Then there’s an organic cotton t-shirt and the Venture Jacket to name a few. The jacket will develop its own character overtime thanks to its tough, mid-weight waxed cotton canvas from Halley Stevensons in camo. It would look great paired with The Danner Ridge Boot, which is only available in 75 pairs.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch