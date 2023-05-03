Groundtruth’s 38L Hybrid Duffle Pack is a versatile and highly durable bag that you can take from the urban jungle to the Arctic. It is also sustainably made using fabric woven from 123 recycled plastic bottles which are then strengthened by atmospheric-captured CO2.

This EDC is designed to withstand the extreme outdoors as it’s rated 100% stormproof. The exterior uses the company’s proprietary fabric made from recycled PET bottles. The bottles are cleaned, shredded into thin fibers, and then woven into a high-performance fabric with a 600D ballistic property and a triangular ripstop weave for premium strength. The brand also uses an advanced water-based coating on its textiles that do not contain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

Moreover, its patent-pending captured CO2 technology, the GT-OCO-CO2, increases the mechanical performance of recycled plastic hardware range by 40% compared to virgin plastic. Embedding CO2 emissions within the hardware helps remove harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This bag also has an interior lining made entirely from recycled fishing nets using zero-added dyes.

These materials make Groundtruth’s 38L Hybrid Duffle Pack resistant to splitting, fraying, or tearing. The addition of YKK lockable zippers also helps keep water out to keep contents dry and secure. What makes this pack “hybrid” is its multi-carrying options.

Use it as a backpack by strapping on the robust semi-detachable shoulder straps with stabilizers for extra comfort. Stow away the shoulder straps and opt for hand carry using either of the three grab handles. Lastly, a detachable waist belt easily transforms into a shoulder strap for shoulder or cross-body carry.

Groundtruth’s 38L Hybrid Duffle Pack opens clamshell-style with 38L of storage space. It has four outer pockets, a fleece-lined laptop compartment, bottle holders on each side, and a top-access pocket with a dedicated keychain holder.

Images courtesy of Groundtruth