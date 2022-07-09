When you prefer to play games on a PC, a laptop is the only portable option you have. These can also double as productivity platforms, which is why most folks go for models with gaming-grade performance. Nevertheless, the size can make it difficult to play some titles without a mouse or gamepad. GPD teases its new compact alternative – the Win Max 2.

For years, the Hong Kong-based tech group has been producing various all-in-one computing/gaming products. Crowdfunding for the Win Max 2 just recently started and it’s already beyond its flexible goal. In fact, as of this writing, there are 1,760 backers who have pledged a little over $1.6 million in funding with 58 days left.

Although most games have ports available for Android devices, the Nintendo Switch, and the Steam Deck, some AAA titles do not. These usually require beefy hardware to fully enjoy top-notch graphics and buttery-smooth gameplay. Thus, GPD opts for specifications that can deliver the best experience on the go.

Design-wise, the Win Max 2 maintains the typical laptop clamshell form factor. It features a 10.1” 1920 x 1200-resolution IPS touchscreen with slim bezels. It supports 10-point multi-touch and active pens with up to 4096 levels of pressure. You also get a backlit full QWERTY keyboard with a touchpad just above. Removable magnetic flaps reveal a D-Pad, analog joysticks, and face buttons.

The upper edges of the lower half hold shoulder buttons with additional trigger buttons on the base. The flagship variant ships with an AMD eight-core Ryzen 7 6800U processor, Radeon 680M graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2 TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Win Max 2 packs a 67Wh battery and sports a premium 6061 aluminum-magnesium alloy housing with aviation-grade ABS synthetic resin.

