Austin, Texas-based Gossamer Gear has launched its first-ever freestanding ultralight shelter, aptly called The Free. Built for outdoor enthusiasts and avid campers, it strikes a nice balance between comfort, durability, and packability. It delivers quick, efficient setup in a lightweight yet strong construction that doesn’t require a stake to stand tall.

You can literally lift and carry it anytime you need to change basecamp without having to reinstall everything from the ground up. It has external clips and color-coded corners for easy setups and take-downs. Meanwhile, its interior is spacious enough for someone accustomed to minimalist tents. It provides enough headroom even for tall campers. The dome formed by the crisscrossing dual-pole frame has a peak height of 39″, enough space to sit inside. Its X-shaped pole set comprises DAC NFL 8.7-mm tubes with a swivel connector securing them at the center.

Additionally, The Free features a tapered design, with a floor length spanning 86″ and the head and foot measuring 34″ (86 cm) and 21.5″ (55 cm) wide, respectively. This tent is ultralight at merely 33.02 oz. Its tent body weighs 9.5 oz, the poles 10.04 oz, the fly 9.9 oz, all six aluminum stakes at 1.55 oz, and the four guy lines at 0.65 oz. But it’s built to handle storm clouds thanks to a durable frame constructed from a blend of recycled high-tenacity 15D Robotic nylon, which Gossamer Gear calls ClearSkies.

Moreover, it features a 20D dope-dyed ripstop grid silicone/PU (1200mm) hydrophobic finish. Its material delivers 4, 923 mm of hydrostatic head (HH) water resistance, UV resistance, and rugged durability for backcountry adventures. It also features factory-taped seams to enhance the waterproofing. Likewise, the aluminum poles have green anodizing that eliminates harsh toxins for added durability.

Images courtesy of Gossamer Gear