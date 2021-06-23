Any gardener or farmer needs a heavy-duty cart to haul around items big and small. Or if you’re just unloading things around the house, then you need a reliable and safe wagon to put them in. The Gorilla Carts Yard Dump Cart caters to both.

This is a tough versatile cart that you can definitely count on for yard tasks big and small. It does not rust, it is durable and impact-resistant. That’s because of its poly tub and innovative powder-coated steel frame design that allows for both quick and simple assembly and easy cleaning with a garden hose.

The Gorilla Carts Yard Dump Cart can handle chores on any terrain with its balanced and extra-wide base. Plus, it features four stable wheels and 13-inch pneumatic tires which are commonly used outdoors. This lets you haul the cart on any landscape with minimal bumping and shaking. These tires usually also have a thicker thread to provide traction on a loose or uneven surface. The addition of a patented 2-in-1 convertible handle allows the cart to be towed behind an ATV or lawn tractor for freedom in the maneuvering. Or you can easily just pull it by hand.

Moreover, this 7 Cu. Ft. heavy-duty wagon can support a whopping 1,200-pound weight. It is also just the appropriate size to haul around mulch, gravel, plants, weeds pulled by your lawnmower, or heavy dirt. It measures 45.3″ x 28.7″ x 26.1″ and weighs 54.25 pounds. Plus, it has a quick-release dumping system to allow contents to be fully dumped in one go. The Gorilla Carts Yard Dump Cart definitely not only looks but also feels sturdy.

Images courtesy of Gorilla Carts