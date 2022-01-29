When you have a rich legacy in motorsport and design like Gordon Murray Automotive, every major release deserves the utmost attention. The British carmaker recently took the covers off its second supercar – the T.33. Does it live up to the lofty expectations buyers have? That is what we are here to find out.

With a stellar repertoire of vehicles behind the name such as multiple Formula One race cars, the McLaren F1, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and the GMA T.50, expect nothing but performance and perfection. As such, the T.33 is outfitted with a 3.9-liter Cosworth V12.

Clients can also choose to pair it with two bespoke gearbox options. There’s an H-Gate six-speed manual or the Instantaneous Gearchange System (IGS) six-speed paddle-shift gearbox. Engineering and supplying both is another iconic British company — Xtrac.

Purists will love the former, while those who desire a smooth transition between gears should go for the latter. Gordon Murry Automotive notes that its powertrain makes the T.33 “more day-to-day usable than the majority of supercars today.” It likewise outputs an impressive 606 horsepower with 332 lb-ft of torque.

The carmaker is meticulous when it comes to handling and driving dynamics. Thus it strives to manage every aspect of its construction to keep weight to a minimum. Materials of choice are carbon fiber and aluminum to shave off every ounce possible.

Moreover, the aerodynamics are sleek and sexy, which is exactly what buyers want in a Gordon Murray machine. Even the interior goes for a simple yet elegant presentation. Machined aluminum components alongside classic aesthetics deliver an enjoyable driving experience.

Learn more

T.33 front image image image image T.33 taillight T.33 headlights T.33 brakes T.33 wheels image image image image image image image image T.33 engine T.33 steering wheel image T.33 seats T.33 gearbox image image

Images courtesy of Gordon Murray Automotive