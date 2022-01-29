When you have a rich legacy in motorsport and design like Gordon Murray Automotive, every major release deserves the utmost attention. The British carmaker recently took the covers off its second supercar – the T.33. Does it live up to the lofty expectations buyers have? That is what we are here to find out.

With a stellar repertoire of vehicles behind the name such as multiple Formula One race cars, the McLaren F1, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and the GMA T.50, expect nothing but performance and perfection. As such, the T.33 is outfitted with a 3.9-liter Cosworth V12.

Clients can also choose to pair it with two bespoke gearbox options. There’s an H-Gate six-speed manual or the Instantaneous Gearchange System (IGS) six-speed paddle-shift gearbox. Engineering and supplying both is another iconic British company — Xtrac.

Purists will love the former, while those who desire a smooth transition between gears should go for the latter. Gordon Murry Automotive notes that its powertrain makes the T.33 “more day-to-day usable than the majority of supercars today.” It likewise outputs an impressive 606 horsepower with 332 lb-ft of torque.

The carmaker is meticulous when it comes to handling and driving dynamics. Thus it strives to manage every aspect of its construction to keep weight to a minimum. Materials of choice are carbon fiber and aluminum to shave off every ounce possible.

Moreover, the aerodynamics are sleek and sexy, which is exactly what buyers want in a Gordon Murray machine. Even the interior goes for a simple yet elegant presentation. Machined aluminum components alongside classic aesthetics deliver an enjoyable driving experience.

Images courtesy of Gordon Murray Automotive