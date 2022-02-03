An annual celebration that regularly brings about awesome announcements is the Lunar New Year. For those of you hoping for something truly exceptional this 2020, Premier Whisky is offering the last 50 bottles of a 72-year-old Glen Grant single malt from Gordon & MacPhail. This sale will surely have collectors and investors lining up.

Hong Kong has been graciously hosting some of the world’s most exclusive whiskey auctions and releases for some time now. Sotheby’s offered the Dalmore Decades No. 6 Collection in 2021 which sold for a little north of $1 million. The Glen Grant 72 Year Old, on the other hand, will retail for approximately $68,000 each.

According to Premier Whisky founder Nicholas Breton, the initial batches of the 290-bottle production run saw remarkable interest. The preorder sales for 100 bottles in January, “has been unparalleled. With pre-sales due to close in the coming days, collectors are scrambling to secure a pre-order allocation before prices rise upon the release of the final bottles in February,” he said.

Even before the Glen Grant 72 Year Old hit store shelves, 200 were already spoken for. The resale value will supposedly grow in the coming months given its rarity. The whiskey arrives in a beautiful hand-cut crystal decanter that ships in an intricately designed wooden box.

Accents in gold adorn the display stand and outer cover to denote its special status. A Gordon & MacPhail script and stag emblem let people know what you have within. Preferably we would keep the container open to show off the Glen Grant 72 Year Old in all its glory.

Images courtesy of Premier Whisky