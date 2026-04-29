Those of us with a sweet tooth need to accept that things can quickly spiral out of control when sugar consumption goes unchecked. Although genetics is a factor, many people eventually develop diabetes due to their lifestyle. Sadly, the condition might lead to vision loss (diabetic retinopathy) if managed improperly. With this in mind, we have a concept called the Mylo.

As for what this gadget is all about, the defined as a “braille insulin pen.” Thankfully, most of you won’t ever need to deal with this as long as sweets aren’t a huge part of your diet. Meanwhile, the rest who need to follow this medical regimen need all the help they can get.

Jordanian product designer Rand Nassar shares more about her Red Dot award-winning creation. “Diabetes is the leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults. Traditional insulin delivery systems often overlook the needs of visually impaired users.”

The press materials also state that the Mylo “emerges as a transformative solution, redefining diabetes management with its Braille tactile interface, ergonomic, intuitive design, and sustainable features.” Several components come into play for this to work.

Like a traditional insulin pen, adjustments are made through a twist of a dial on top. Depending on the dosage set, the corresponding tactile dots emerge. To make needle replacement even easier, the Mylo ditches the traditional attachment system and relies on magnets instead.

Each unit includes a braille guidebook, a real-time glucose monitoring patch, and a protective cap over the business end. Given the publicity it got from the international design competition, the Mylo might potentially become a commercial product with enough investment.

Images courtesy of Rand Nassar/Behance