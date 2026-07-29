Another vehicle connected to a prominent name in motorsport history is heading to auction. We can already see collectors salivating at the prospect of owning this particular race car. Moreover, the fact that at one point, it was the actual creator himself behind the wheel makes it extremely special. You’re looking at a 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona.

The sleek, hardtop two-seater is heading to the 2026 Pebble Beach Auctions by Gooding Christie’s. Honestly, a classic car of its caliber would easily fetch a handsome price from a direct private sale. Nevertheless, by some stroke of luck, lot number 39 gives interested parties a fair chance to take it home. So far, estimates place it north of $25 million.

According to the listing, chassis number CSX2300 touts coachwork by Carrozziera Grandsport. Moreover, the provenance shows the keys were in the hands of several people. It saw action on the tracks and also as an awesome daily driver for some. Then, from 1975 to 1998, it was in Carroll Shelby’s possession.

There’s also a long list of races where the coupe competed, with a mix of podium finishes and instances when it “did not finish (DNF)”. Equally notable are the exhibitions that showcased this 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona in its full glory. The exterior flaunts a coat of Guardsman Blue with white racing stripes and the number 12 in white roundels.

According to Shelby, “I didn’t do it to make history. You do something that you want to do or feel you have to do, because you like it and love it. And if it turns out to be history, well, so what?” It’s likely bids for this 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona will exceed the proposed numbers.

Images courtesy of Gooding Christie’s