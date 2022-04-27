When a client has an almost bottomless bank account, shipbuilders can push naval architecture beyond what is normally possible. We’ve seen various groups propose crazy features, but most only end up in concept limbo. The Project X, on the other hand, is now ready for its sea trials. Golden Yachts shares more about this stunning superyacht.

The 289-foot vessel is sailing from the company’s facilities in Athens, Greece. After it passes a comprehensive series of tests, the Project X will then make its way to the client. This sleek monohull silhouette comes from the British studio Kevin Freivokh Design. Interior spaces are handled by Italian outfit Massari Design.

This monohull is constructed out of steel with an aluminum superstructure. To contrast the coldness of metal, most parts of its deck are clad in teak wood. With a beam 49 feet wide, the people behind this magnificent watercraft ensure it packs lavish creature comforts.

To be specific, the plans list its gross tonnage at 2,999. An attraction aboard the Project X is a stunning atrium that spans three of its five decks. Aside from stairs, glass elevators make it effortless to transition between its exquisite volumes. Leather, wood, and marble adorn various areas of the ship.

Up to 14 guests can enjoy luxe accommodations courtesy of seven staterooms, a VIP suite, and an owner’s suite. It comes with a swimming pool with glass walls, a gym on the sundeck, and an aft beach club. Unwind in any of its lounges or hit the spa with its Turkish Hammam and Finnish Sauna. Twin Caterpillar engines allow the Project X to reach up to 17.5 knots with a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Images courtesy of Golden Yachts