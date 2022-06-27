Do you like Star Wars? How about all things Disney? Avid fans of both might want to take a look at this magical residence. Sotheby’s International Realty is listing for $14,995,000. This mansion is sure to attract discerning buyers who only want the exclusivity that comes with it. This is the Golden Oak Estate.

This exquisite residence is at 10151 Enchanted Oak Drive which is in the Carolwood Neighborhood. For those wondering the location is an upscale residential community in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Moreover, it is within the Walt Disney World Resort and operated by its subsidiary.

The Golden Oak Estate features a multi-story Mediterranean-style plan that spans 10,742 square feet. It stands on a lot, approximately 0.79 acres in size and comes with seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and a half bath. Also, there’s a four-car garage for your favorite rides and more via lifts.

Since the home is in such close proximity to one of the best tourist attractions in the region, a bit of the magic carries over. Towering ceilings greet guests inside along with a custom Swarovski crystal chandelier. A grand staircase adds a majestic motif to the Golden Oak Estate’s spaces.

Overlooking a stunning courtyard with a pool are stained glass windows with a Disney theme. Then there’s the home theater designed to look like the interior of the Millennium Falcon. Star Wars enthusiasts are going to spend most of their time here for sure.

Stay at the game room or hang out at the many social spaces you can find around the Golden Oak Estate. Flex your culinary skills indoors or outdoors since there are two kitchens replete with premium cooking equipment and appliances.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty