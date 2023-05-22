Chess may have been around for over 1,000 years but its appeal has never faded because every now and then, new strategies pop up to challenge even the most skilled player. But for the novice, it can be a boring and time-consuming feat to slowly master all the ropes. But GoChess takes a fun and modern approach to learning or even playing the game right from home.

This is dubbed “the most powerful chess board ever invented” for a reason. That’s because it is powered by artificial intelligence. This smart chess board lets you play with anyone in the world anytime, whether it’s face-to-face, with AI, or online. Underneath the surface of the board is a patent-pending robotic mechanism that automatically moves the chess pieces that reflect your opponent’s moves.

The GoChess is a full-sized chessboard that also offers an automatic board set up so you can quickly get on with the game. The diligent robots take care of moving multiple chess pieces simultaneously and they do it quietly and fast too. You can even set up any puzzle or restore a game state.

If you’re in need of help, this smart chessboard also analyzes game situations and suggests the best, worst, or possible moves in real time. It guides you on where to move your pieces using color-coded coaching lights. The board syncs with the GoChess mobile app, which merges online and offline gameplay experiences, offers challenging puzzles, revisits historical games, and even streams real-time matches on the board. The app records and keeps track of your games, moves, and progress so you can improve your skills.

