Since all-white timepieces are not as common as those with darker tones, releases like this Unimatic x Revolution & The Rake U1 GMT “Arctic Fox” generate a lot of hype. We usually go for stealthy color schemes, but this vibrant wrist candy will likely have its share of fans. Furthermore, its limited-edition distinction should push people to snap one up.

This version of the Modello Uno is a cool partnership between Unimatic, Revolution, and The Rake. It says so there in the name and every aspect of its aesthetics is curated to impress. The colorway alone already makes it a striking accessory that will call attention to anybody’s wrist.

The watch “has been designed for stealth — at least stealth in some of the most austere environments imaginable, the frigid environs of the far north,” reads its official description. Each Unimatic x Revolution & The Rake U1 GMT “Arctic Fox” measures 41.5 mm x 11.6 mm.

Its stainless-steel case flaunts a white Cerakote treatment. It does get a bit of contrast from the stainless-steel rotating bezel and its 24-hour scale. The grayish metal’s hue creates a classy touch against the whiteout color scheme. This is likewise visible on the case back with stylish engravings of the trio behind this collaborative work.

The Unimatic x Revolution & The Rake U1 GMT “Arctic Fox” runs on an ETA 2893-2 self-winding caliber with a 42-hour power reserve. You can see its functions in action on the matte white dial. Its hands are also coated in white save for the black tips on the seconds and GMT pointer. It comes with two NATO-style fabric straps in white snow camo and gray pixel camo, as well as a white rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Revolution/Unimatic/The Rake