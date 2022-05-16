Some sustainable mobility initiatives prove to be so successful that they can be a dual-edged blade when it comes to a marque’s reputation. Take for example, Harley-Davidson and its LiveWire electric motorcycle. The company eventually turned it into a standalone brand. Meanwhile, Specialized is targeting another segment by unveiling a new platform under its Globe sub-brand

This venture might be a good opportunity for the Morgan Hill, California-based group to cash in on the eco-friendly craze. Furthermore, with cycling as popular as ever nowadays, folks are ditching their four-wheelers in favor of e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboard, and other zero-emissions forms of personal transport.

It’s worth noting though, that Specialized is marketing its subsidiary differently. They’re not just reusing their popular models by kitting them out with electric motors and batteries. Instead, the Globe lineup touts a brand-new heavy-duty frame with attachments that can haul cargo and more. Users can supposedly also choose configurations that will safely carry small children along for a ride.

“Most everyday car trips are short, joyless, and bad for your wallet and the planet,” says the bicycle manufacturer in a press release. “Globe is an extension of the Specialized brand that will focus on bringing more fun to local living while reducing the number of car, truck, and SUV trips needed for everyday transportation.”

The uptrend of eco-awareness across various industries will hopefully grow exponentially. It is possible for Globe to establish a foothold this early on and become a household name in the future. Although specifications are not yet available, its most notable feature is flexible utility. For now, Specialized will continue to produce regular e-bikes, but their latest proposal looks like a lot of fun.

Images courtesy of Specialized