Arizona’s hot and arid climate is not exactly the best experience for anyone who drops by during summer. Locals suggest you visit around fall and winter when the temperatures are somewhat milder. There are plenty of attractions and activities to take in while in the state. As for accommodations, The Global Ambassador is a luxe option for discerning travelers.

Easily accessible to people who are in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, and Phoenix, reports state the newly opened establishment is a must-try. However, the caveat here is the premium room rates and dining. Regular guests and patrons get to enjoy all the top-notch amenities and services, except for those exclusive to The Global Ambassador Club members.

Curating everything is the legendary Sam Fox, whose expertise in the travel and hospitality industry is held in high regard by those who are aware of his exploits. The hotel also provides world-class wellness programs such as therapeutic full-body massages, relaxing skincare sessions, and more.

For a truly memorable time, head up the rooftop lounge of The Global Ambassador. Its expansive 18,000 square feet of space is ideal for hosting events. With the Camelback mountain as its backdrop, the views are majestic and guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

Those with an appetite for good food can choose from several restaurants. There’s the Le Market, Le Âme, Pink Dolphin, Thea, and the Lobby Bar. Meanwhile, The Global Ambassador Club members can indulge in cuisine specially prepared by the chef of the Grill.

“A hotel with culinary expertise at its heart, The Global Ambassador is overflowing with vibrant flavors and eloquent diversity on every level. Both travelers and locals are treated to a genuine and unrivaled collection of culinary experiences inspired by a world view,” reads the press materials.

