Art can come in various forms and the ones that make them deserve our respect. Generally, anything that comes from the expression of creativity can be considered as such. Therefore, you can call the exclusive launch of the Glenfiddich Grand Cru x Jordan Dalah a masterpiece of sorts. The renowned Speyside distiller is partnering with the celebrated Australian designer to the surprise of many.

Given how most whiskey brands prefer to stick with more traditional means of publicity, the Grand Cru x Jordan Dalah will come as a shock. Nevertheless, what really matters is the quality of the amber liquid within. Think of it this way, each container will still hold an exquisite 23-year-old single malt.

The welcome bonus here is that Glenfiddich ships them inside a special packaging alongside a few extras. This should be more than enough to convince collectors to snap up a few. Normally, the blend arrives in a black box with gold accents. It then holds a bottle in the same color scheme.

As for the Grand Cru x Jordan Dalah, the packaging flaunts a vibrant print which is likewise reflected on the bottle’s shoulder and just below the stag badge. Another awesome inclusion with the Grand Cru x Jordan Dalah is a set of six dark crystal coupettes with the distillery’s emblem in gold.

Dalah says, “with this campaign and pack, I’ve been able to recreate Grand Cru’s tone, look and feel as I see it while the wonderful liquid remains unchanged, full of rich flavours.” Each Grand Cru x Jordan Dalah will retail for $2,199. The purchase of this highly limited release will be determined by ballot.

Images courtesy of Glenfiddich