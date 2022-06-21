For the fashionable gentleman, a stylish wardrobe replete with outfits for any occasion is essential. Then there are stylish accessories such as wallets, belts, hats, eyewear, and jewelry. With these in their arsenal, guys will definitely feel and look dapper. Nonetheless, with the MMW from Givenchy, you can likewise smell good, which does wonders for your image.

The name comes from the fashion and perfume house’s creative director Matthew M. Williams. This is the brand’s first eau de parfum personally curated by the man himself. The press release notes that it is part of the La collection Particulière under Givenchy Beauty.

This unisex fragrance stands out on its own and also pairs well with other perfumes from the lineup. Givenchy describes the MMW as “a majestic and magnetic woody eau de parfum, crafted with noble Cedarwood Essence and sacred Palo Santo.”

Williams reveals that these two scents are his favorites and form the essence of this classy eau de parfum. It comes in a 100 ml bottle in black with rounded edges and a black cap that shows the Givenchy emblem on top.

A metallic plaque in silver shows the Givenchy logo and script with the “MMW” branding in between the two. Since this is an eau de parfum, the product page rates the intensity at four bars. According to the olfactory notes they are listing, the top is Guatemala cardamom essence and a heart of Palo Santo accord.

Meanwhile, the base is USA Virginia/Morocco Atlas cedar wood, Haitian Vetiver, Indian sandalwood, and other floral notes. Givenchy is pricing the MMW at $240. You can order it directly from the website now. Never leave home without a spritz of this exceptional scent.

Images courtesy of Givenchy