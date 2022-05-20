Owning a luxury home, apartment, or condo is a great way to impress the lads and ladies. However, what if your lavish residence can cruise across the world’s waters? Galeon Yachts can make it a reality when you’re aboard their 800 Fly. As far as superyachts go, Tony Castro pens one with interiors that will make you want to live there for good.

The overall length of the 800 Fly is 83 feet with a 19-foot beam and holds three levels for owners to customize. Galeon Yachts gladly shares a few standard layouts which show the optimal use of its spaces. The designer apparently wants to use carbon fiber on most of its structural elements to keep the weight down.

Starting with the upper deck, the 800 Fly blueprint shows a sizeable volume with a flybridge, a sunbathing area, a bar, a jacuzzi, and plenty of plush seating with tables. You can grab a few drinks, chat with guests, or go for a relaxing dip. It is also possible to keep the aft section clear and install a crane that can lift or deploy a tender.

Meanwhile, the 800 Fly main deck interior features a lounge, a kitchen, dining facilities, and the main bridge. Outside, we have a U-shaped seat that surrounds a table ideal for al-fresco dining or entertaining. Take the stairs down to access the beach club and swim platform.

If you head to the bow, there is another seat, a table, and sunbathing facilities. All accommodations are on the lower deck. Here you’ll find the owner’s suite, a VIP cabin with a transparent roof section, and two double-bed cabins. All have ensuite bathrooms. The 800 Fly relies on twin 1920-horsepower engines for propulsion.

Images courtesy of Galeon Yachts