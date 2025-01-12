You’d never think the Felicity 10′ Wide Model is a tiny house on wheels with its elegant and well-furnished interior. It offers an apartment-style living experience with all the comforts you would find in an actual home.

Based on a triple-axle trailer, Frontier Tiny Homes designed it with an apartment-style layout compared to traditional tiny homes. It’s spacious at 28 feet long and 10 feet wide featuring 11 windows (including 6 large 6-foot-wide windows). It boasts a light-filled interior with wood floors and cabinetry, double glass sliding glass doors, and recessed lights.

The Felicity 10′ Wide Model opens directly to the kitchen equipped with a four-burner propane-powered stove/oven, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a sink. It even has walnut butcher block countertops. Then next to the kitchen is the comfortable living room. This area has an electric fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and enough space to mount a TV and place a full-size sofa.

Meanwhile, the other end of the home features a small hallway that leads to a second outdoor entrance and the bathroom, which has a bathtub, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a stacked washer/dryer. Inside the house is a single staircase that leads to a small hallway connecting the two bedrooms found on opposite ends of the house.

These are loft-type bedrooms with low ceilings and equipped with double beds and storage spaces. One even has a small built-in TV and cabinet. Despite its tiny footprint, the Felicity 10′ Wide Model cleverly integrates all the necessities of a home. It even has air conditioning and a tankless water heater. Plus, multiple standard electrical outlets ensure you space to power up all your tech tools.

