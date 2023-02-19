While everyone is gushing about Chevrolet’s mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray, rival Ford is also enjoying its fair share of success. Aside from the surprisingly saleable Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, the new Bronco is a smash hit since its announcement a couple of years back. If the official trims feel underwhelming, FOX Factory is offering the King of the Hammers (KOH) edition.

Behind the build are off-road legends Jason Scherer and Dave Cole. The duo are designing the KOH Bronco as a daily driver, yet rugged enough for outdoor shenanigans whenever the opportunity presents itself. This might be a tall order for any other shop, but FOX Factory has the know-how to deliver a capable machine.

Chalk it up to several wins under Scherer’s belt in various competitions such as the Ultra4 Championships and King of the Hammers. At first glance, the profile may not boldly proclaim its rock-crawling chops. However, this is an intentional approach to keep things subtle when the Bronco is in casual use.

On the other hand, when the terrain turns rough, this bad boy will rise up to the challenge. FOX Factory provides a breakdown of what goes into each KOH Bronco. The team outfits the SUV with BDS “uniball front upper control arms, adjustable rear control arms, and an adjustable track bar.”

Next up are the steering sleeve kit, LCA skids, lower shock skids, and a tire clearance kit, all from JKS. Finally, there are the FOX Performance Elite 2.5 Series shocks. According to the KOH Bronco press details, it rides on 18” satin gray Vision Ojo wheels with Tire Lock Technology. These are shod in 37” BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM3 tires for reliable traction and grip.

Images courtesy of FOX Factory