Among the states with the highest cost of living in the United States, California ranks quite high on the list. Still, many find it a paradise frequented by movie stars and the society’s elite. The wealthy looking for a lavish home close to Hollywood, are in luck because the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles just updated their listings.

To be specific, the property on offer is a two-level penthouse that commands an eye-watering $75 million for its ownership. This means you get to live on the best slices of space in the 12-story building close to Beverly Hills. Sources note that the sale could mark a new record for the local luxury real estate scene.

Adding to its appeal is the fact that the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles is the renowned hotel chain’s first standalone residential project in North America. Moreover, its proximity to some of the best attractions in the city makes it even more desirable.

You have 13,000 square feet to renovate as you see fit, but buyers will likely keep it as is. Developed by Jonathan Genton, the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles boasts 360-degree views of the city. Want to relax? Head up to the 9,788-square-foot rooftop garden. This elegant space for escape comes with reflecting pools and more to promote a Zen atmosphere.

A six-car garage with private access is likewise available to the penthouse owner. When isolation feels tiresome, head down and experience the shared amenities of the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. There’s a fitness and wellness center designed by Harley Pasternak, a tiled saltwater pool, a private training room, and an IMAX Private Theatre Palais that can seat up to 18.

Images courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles