When word got out that Ford was about to launch a Mustang EV, many were ecstatic. However, when a compact crossover SUV was unveiled instead, fans of the American pony car were noticeably disappointed. Nonetheless, its sales were beyond what the company expected, and it warranted a successor. This is the Mustang Mach-E Rally and we hope a consumer version is on the way.

Although there were several all-electric Mustang concepts teased with the traditional sports car silhouette, none are slated for production anytime soon. The 2024 model year units will still ship with internal combustion engines but are hinted to be the last machines to run on fossil fuels.

Like other automotive news that recently made the headlines, the Mustang Mach-E Rally also made its debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed over a week ago. The standard trim is not exactly what we would call an off-road monster, but that could soon change when the more rugged configuration comes out.

The Blue Oval is no stranger to overlanding and other recreational activities that involve rough terrain. Thus, it knows exactly what the EV needs to tackle the trails. Sadly, official specifications have yet to be announced. Despite this, the Mustang Mach-E Rally showed off its capabilities at the Goodwood Hillclimb event.

With ex-World Rally champion Ott Tänak behind the wheel, the highly tuned electric compact crossover SUV impressed the crowd. Ford executive Darren Palmer said, “now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”

Images courtesy of Ford