FluidStance makes high-quality, long lasting products that are not only stylish, practical, and functional but also sustainable. Take one of the products from their On Desk offerings, called the Bloc.

This is a meticulously crafted eco-friendly cork desk organizer, which as its name entails, is made entirely out of all-natural, renewable cork. This is a great way to repurpose those corks from empty wine bottles that only get discarded or thrown in the trash. Using cork also makes it naturally slip-resistant.

The Bloc features a sleek and minimalist design and streamlined to adapt to any workspace so it can sit vertically or horizontally on the desk. It measures 27.125″ wide x 4.4″ deep x 1.375″ tall and weighs 1lb 6oz. Despite its compact size, it was thoughtfully designed to hold items on your desk to keep them organized that be pens, cards, a phone or tablet, and more.

It has dedicated slots for markers and pens. Eight for thick pens (0.50″ diameter) and 12 for small or regular sized pens/pencils (0.40″ diameter). Then there’s a dedicated spot measuring (11.5″ x 0.75″ x 0.90″) to put a large phone or iPad.

Moreover, the Bloc features two medium-sized flow card slots plus additional storage slot and a Catch-All Section to hold other items like glasses, wallets, keys measuring 8.5″ x 2.75″ x 0.75″. Then the Half Sphere Accessory Slot measuring 1.3″ in diameter is ideal for small office supplies or for the FluidStance 108 Timer.

The Bloc is designed in California and made with care in Portugal. It “embodies the perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality for the modern professional.”

Images courtesy of FluidStance