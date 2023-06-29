Flint and Tinder redesigned its Waxed Trucker Jacket to make it summer ready. While the original is great for colder weather, the Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket is ideal for warmer days.

There isn’t much difference between the two. They still boast the same rugged yet handsome silhouette. They also have the same water-resistance quality thanks to the use of Martexin 7-ounce sailcloth from New Jersey, which like selvage denim or finely tanned leather only gets better with time.

The difference between the two is the flannel lining found in the original, which may be comfortable and warm but certainly not advisable for summer wear. As such, Flint and Tinder omitted it for the Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket, making it lighter and more breathable compared to its predecessor.

Other notable features include a weather-resistant waxed exterior to keep the elements out. The exterior is rewaxable for a lifetime of weather resistance. This summer wear also has adjustable cuffs for comfortable wear in all temperatures and is rounded out with a few covert detailing. These include the zigzag stitching across the button placket and custom FNT shank or metal buttons with an antique finish.

Flint & Tinder’s Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket, much like the original, also offers plenty of storage options. There are two side hand pockets, an interior pocket to store valuables, and two chest pockets with button-flap closures. Cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles from 100% cotton, it is prewashed for a soft hand feel and a worn-in look right out of the box.

