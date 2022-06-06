After being given the opportunity to review a couple of standing desks and an office chair from FlexiSpot, we can say that their products put versatility and ergonomics at the top of the list. To cater to the needs of the modern user in an office environment or those who prefer to work from home, the manufacturer regularly innovates its lineup. Its latest addition is the EG8 Comhar.

As we detailed before, studies show that regularly switching from sitting to standing can do wonders for our health. Moreover, those who do so report a boost in creativity, productivity, and mood. FlexiSpot understands what its customers want in a standing desk. Therefore, the EG8 Comhar touts premium materials, exceptional build quality, and a reliable safety system.

Simple Yet Elegant

Unlike the E8, which we reviewed before, the EG8 Comhar is available in two frame colors only and a single desktop material option. Both the black and white versions come with a tempered glass top. The surface measures 47.3” long, 23.7” deep, and 1.8” thick (0.2” glass only).

You can adjust the height anywhere between 28.3” to 47.6” to find that sweet spot. It uses an electric motor paired with Loctek Linear Motion actuators to move the desktop up and down at a rate of 1” per second. FlexiSpot says it only generates a quiet 50 dB of noise during operation.

Its two-stage leg sections are attached to 23.2” feet to ensure optimal stability. The EG8 Comhar can support up to 110 lbs. Just like any of FlexiSpot’s products, it requires assembly. Nevertheless, the instructions are pretty straightforward and it won’t take long before your standing desk is up and running.

EG8 Comhar Functionalities

Now on to what makes the EG8 Comhar a wonderful choice for your workstation. What we like about this model is the inclusion of a spacious drawer. It measures 16.2” x 12.4” x 1.57” and is great storage for your devices, accessories, and other office supplies. This is a welcome addition users will appreciate. To the right of the integrated drawer is the control panel.

You have a digital display, up/down buttons, four preset buttons, two USB-A, one USB-C, and the child lock button. Now you can recharge your gadgets directly from the desk. Please note that it will not charge laptops or other devices with higher power requirements. Nevertheless, charging ports that are within reach is always a handy thing to have.

FelxiSpot notes that the tempered glass desktop is ideal for some tabletop games. The rounded corners and edges are excellent for safety especially when you have children at home. As for the motorized mechanism, the EG8 Comhar’s anti-collision function automatically stops movement when it detects an object that’s in the way.

Is The EG8 Comhar For Me?

Even if you prefer to stay seated most of the time, the FlexiSpot EG8 Comhar offers a lot more than what regular fixed height desks can bring to the table. The safety features, ease of use, integrated storage, and charging ports are its biggest selling points. We recommend that you also check out their wide range of accessories to get the most out of your new standing desk.

