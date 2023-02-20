When you decide to acquire a new Rolex watch, you need to ask yourself a couple of questions first, since is an important investment. There are so many Rolex models and many dealers selling them, that you need to make the right choices. To help you in that quest, we will now provide you with five things to consider, before you buy a new Rolex.

What are the different Rolex collections and models available to purchase as a new watch?

Rolex produces a large variety of collections that includes many different models. They have grown throughout their history, which will make it even harder for you to choose the timeless classic watch that you have been dreaming of. At this point, the budget will certainly come into play. In terms of collection, you can divide them into the Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches. As for the models, you can find most of them on Chrono 24, an online luxury watch retailer that guarantees the authenticity of their watches. You can find your next Rolex watch on Chrono24, easily and securely.

How do I determine my budget for buying a new Rolex watch?

Only you know how much you can afford to spend on a Rolex. However, you should keep in mind that thanks to its precision engineering, the value of your Rolex will never go down, if you take care of it. And if you decide to sell it a few years from now, you may even make a profit. Therefore, owning a Rolex watch is a great investment. To acquire one, you will need to spend a minimum of at least $6,500. But the prices do quickly go up, all the way to $75,000. Try to find the right one for your budget.

How can I make sure I’m buying from a trusted retailer or dealer?

There are ways to make sure that you are buying your Rolex watch from a reputable dealer. The first one is to look for a vendor that will guarantee authenticity through the expertise of an in-house specialist. The second thing to look for, if you buy online, is the possibility to send the watch back to the dealer, within a short amount of time, if you are not satisfied. Also, a good dealer will let you acquire the watch through escrow payment, which means that your money will remain safe until you have the watch and are fully satisfied with it.

What should I know about the Rolex authentication process?

The authentication process of a Rolex watch will guarantee that it arrives in unaltered condition if it is brand new. In other words, the way it was when it left the facilities of the manufacturer. The main goal, though, is to guarantee that the watch is not a counterfeit model. If there was a personalisation done on the watch, the buyer will be informed of it, thanks to this process.

Should I consider buying a pre-owned Rolex watch, or is it better to invest in a new one?

Buying a pre-owned Rolex watch is just as good as buying a new one. Through this channel, you may be able to find models that you could not acquire otherwise. Just make sure that you shop at an online store that guarantees the authenticity of the watch.