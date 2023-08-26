Although it has held onto the top spot for years. Tesla just can’t catch a break when it comes to assembly line woes. In fact, it’s becoming a running joke that Musk never delivers on time. Unfortunately, if this trend continues, it will allow competitors like Fisker and its incoming Ronin to take a huge slice of its market share.

Last month, the California-based carmaker shared a small teaser of what EV proponents can expect from the sleek and sustainable silhouette. It appears the American marque has finally nailed down a launch date for the sporty cabriolet. According to reports, units should hit dealerships in mid-2025 and carry a price tag of $385,000.

If you’re still on the fence regarding this model, keep in mind only 999 examples are slated for production. Fisker is also already accepting reservations for Ronin. After keeping it under wraps for quite some time, we’re thrilled to learn more about what this eco-friendly platform offers.

At the Product Vision event, head honcho Henrik Fisker hailed the Ronin as “the ultimate long-distance grand touring car.” Range anxiety plagues everyone who ever owned an EV and even those who are ready to splurge on one. Thus, we’re looking at 600 miles on a full charge on this bad boy.

Its battery pack is built into the chassis, but the capacity is yet to be disclosed. What we do know, however, is the triple-motor configuration to give it all-wheel-drive capabilities. Fisker hinted at an output of 1,000 bhp and can zip from 0 to 62 mph in 2.0 seconds.

The Ronin features a cockpit dominated by a massive 17.1” infotainment system with sustainable materials for various elements of the interior. Its retractable roof is crafted out of carbon fiber as well as the 23” rims. Finally, there’s enough room to comfortably seat five.

Images courtesy of Fisker