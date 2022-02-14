Building a campfire can sometimes take the fun out of camping. You have to make it from scratch, which of course involves scavenging for dry firewood and lighting them up in a responsible way. Before you know it, you’ve spent more time setting up camp than actually having fun. Thankfully, the FireCan from Ignik makes this tedious task a breeze.

It may look more like a vintage ammo can or toolbox, if you will. But its design is meant to hold the warm glow of a campfire that you can take anywhere with you. It is made from heavy-duty steel with a high-temperature powder coating to enhance durability. It is amazingly lightweight despite its robust construction at just nearly 5kg. Adding to its portability is its compact size measuring 15.3 x 11.4 x 7.1 inches, foldable legs, and a built-in carry handle on the lid.

Moreover, the steel mesh sides allow for visibility of the flames and transmission of heat. Speaking of flames, they are adjustable with the added dial. The whole process of building a campfire is made easy with this outdoor gear. Simply light through the pilot hole, and connect the tool-less, quick-release, 5-foot hose with an adjustable regulator to a refillable propane cylinder.

Suffice to say, the FireCan from Ignik does away with the firewood, making it useful in places where firewood burning is not allowed. Instead, its gas power makes it convenient to strike up a fire anytime you need warmth. Plus, you don’t have to worry about burning your surroundings because the fire is contained.

Images courtesy of Ignik