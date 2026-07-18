After gaining a firm foothold in the robot vacuum segment, Roborock is now launching a formidable campaign into lawn care and upkeep. Banking on its impressive reputation for quality and performance, the brand is offering the RockMow X1 LiDAR. It’s positioned as a premium model that does not require guide wires to stay within your property.

The manufacturer is addressing a common pain point for most consumers who are in the market for a robot lawn mower. Most units need you to hook up a perimeter cable, which can be a huge hassle. Instead of a physical border, flagship systems either resort to geofencing, usually via cellular networks, Wi-Fi, GPS, or RFID.

For a worry-free setup, Roborock equips the RockMow X1 LiDAR with a cutting-edge platform it calls Sentisphere. A combination of VSLAM and 360-degree 3D LiDAR maps out the area. The technology likewise enables accurate object detection. This robotic helper can avoid static obstacles, turn away from pets or wildlife, and pass over or under some items.

Uneven topography won’t even deter it from action, as the all-wheel-drive can climb slopes with a 38.7-degree incline. It also moves effortlessly over rough terrain and obstacles 3.1 inches high. A dynamic suspension system with independent springs maintains a smooth cutting precision with every pass.

A double-layer, six-blade cutting disc freely moves to adapt to any contour. Users can adjust the cutting height from 1.6 inches to 3.5 inches. To prevent theft, the RockMow X1 LiDAR activates a loud alarm when it’s out of the preset perimeter. It also uses a PIN code lockout as an added layer of security.

Images courtesy of Roborock