Recently, Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, the Beast. A high-performance E-scooter that works on off-road trails and on the race track. Fiido hit the electric scooter market hard with the release of the Beast. There is a lot of competition in the e-scooter field, but what makes Fiido so confident with this venture?

After digging in, we found that the Beast is a new creature that innovatively combines the versatility of an e-scooter with characteristics you find in a go-kart. As such, it is a design that we have yet to see in the e-scooter market. The scooter mode is best for off-road runs, while the go-kart mode is more suitable for the race track.

Interestingly, the ability to rapidly switch between the two settings comes from Fiido’s patented multi-angle adjustment stem. As an e-scooter specializing in both off-road and race track settings, there’s more than meets the eye. Aside from its unique capabilities from the different ride modes, the Beast has more to offer.

The platform packs a remarkable 48V 1,536 Wh battery unit and it’s currently the class-leading battery capacity configuration for a mass-production electric scooter. It promises a range of up to 43.5 miles in dual drive mode and a range of up to 62 miles in single drive mode (road cycling test data).

The Beat’s 1300W dual high-speed motor (rated power: F500W, R800W) can easily tackle slopes with up a 40-degree incline. Meanwhile, the 11-inch all-terrain tires can offer better grip and durability. As you can see, everything it brings to the table so far is quite impressive.

Furthermore, a top speed of 30 mph, a dual suspension system, and a dual hydraulic brake system fully meet the requirement of off-road enthusiasts. Based on feedback from its off-road riding experience, many find the 720 mm wide handlebar and wider footboard can even accommodate bigger riders.

The Beast is also equipped with bright front and rear lighting systems for high visibility and safety during low-light rides. The removable battery is waterproof, which is a big plus. The magnesium alloy integral molding process delivers a sleek frame outline and weighs only 36.5kg, which is quite light for a rugged go-anywhere e-scooter.

MSRP for the Beast is listed at $2,399 with preorders on Indiegogo to start on March 17th, 12PM GMT. However, the super early bird price is $1,599 — slashing $800 OFF the regular price. This discount is huge and is a deal that can’t be ignored.

According to Fiido, their second electric scooter, B2, is also in the final testing phase. Although the spec, price, and name are unknown yet, based on its design sketch, this will be a lightweight electric scooter for urban commuting, that features a futuristic design and intelligent functionalities.

Images courtesy of Fiido