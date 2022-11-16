Fellows has made significant changes to its famous Ode Brew Grinder to make the home brewing experience even more fulfilling. The new model, called the Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2, now boasts upgraded burrs that churn out precise, consistent grinds and a mess-free design.

It took two years in development to bring this next-gen design equipped with a new best-in-class Brew Burrs. The burr grinds finer and with more precision. It offers a broader grind range for home-brewing methods except for espresso. These include AeroPress, pour-over, electric coffee makers, French press, cold brew, and more.

The Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2 has 31 grind settings and a quiet operation ensures it doesn’t wake up the neighbors during the grinding process. To prevent waste, this machine also employs automatic stop and a single dose loading to maintain freshness.

Moreover, this coffee grinder comes with new anti-static technology for less mess during grinding and a redesigned load bin for smoother feeding. Then there’s the magnetically aligned 100-gram catch cup with easy-pour fins for batch brewing.

The Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2 also keeps a compact profile so it takes up less space on the kitchen counter. It measures 9.41″ x 4.13″ x 9.78″. It is also lightweight at just 4.6 kg so you can bring it anywhere with you. As for its durability, Fellows ensures their machine will stay with you for many years to come. This one features stainless steel burrs, an aluminum body, and durable plastic for the load bin and base. It is available in two colors including Matte White and Matte Black.

