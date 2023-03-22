Unlock your coffee’s full potential with the new Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder. Be your own barista and go through the full range of brewing styles, from true espresso to the coarsest cold brew, when you have this innovative grinder in your kitchen.

This all-purpose coffee grinder provides true espresso grounds and also churns out precise grind sizes for pour-overs, French press, cold brew, electric coffee makers, and AeroPress. It features 41 plus easily adjustable settings and offers expanded range and granularity using the inner ring.

The Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder brings cafe-level grinding power using a C6-40 Burly Burrs set. The set includes 6-blade 40 mm conical burrs and a powerful motor with 6 Nm of torque (350 RPM burr speed). This combination delivers outstanding, flavorful coffee no matter the grind.

This grinder even makes the coffee preparation quiet with its low-noise operation and easy with the inclusion of other helpful features. This includes a volumetric dosing lid that measures beans up to 12 cups of brewed coffee. This machine only accepts single dose loading so beans stay extra fresh. Moreover, it shuts off after 30, 60, 90, or 120 seconds.

The Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder has a well-thought-out design that guarantees a mess-free countertop. It has a direct drop-down design from the load bin to the catch to reduce grind retention. It also features a magnetic catch cup, a spouted catch for mess-free transitions, and anti-static technology for overall mess-free mornings.

Aside from its innovative features, the Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder also looks modern and elegant. It is compact in height and footprint so it doesn’t take up a lot of space on your countertop.

Images courtesy of Fellow Products