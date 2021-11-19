Fashion is all about wearing outfits that meet your tastes. We guys usually have no issues with just slapping on together whatever we get our hands on and just hoping for the best. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to look up some style tips from experts. With winter creeping ever closer, Fear of God is showcasing some new footwear like its DuckBoot.

For those hearing about the label for the first time, let us give you a bit of insight. This independent American luxury brand was founded in 2013 by Jerry Lorenzo in Los Angeles, California. Since then, it has been supplying consumers with trendy apparel. Its collection of fashionable footwear goes for minimalism above everything else.

The DuckBoot by Fear of God looks like a dapper option for the colder season. Taking a classic silhouette and imbuing modern elements is exactly what we are getting here. Slip these on and never worry about rain or snow when you’re out and about.

No rubber for the bottom half of the upper as it is crafted out of Italian nubuck leather. They even went as far as to mimic the signature five lines that run along the toe and vamp. Since molding the material is out of the question, they’re going for stitches instead.

Another element they’re changing here is the omission of the chain-tread. Fear of God endows the DuckBoot with an athletic 101 sole and you can spot the brand’s logo embossed on the heel. It uses a combination lace-up closure system with a Velcro belt strap. You can get these is Black/Fango or Off Black/Black colorways.

Images courtesy of Fear of God