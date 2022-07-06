Striking a balance between size and volume is a constant challenge among shipbuilders. As always, clients want to own a vessel that offers more room for them to customize, which is most go for multi-hulled options. Nevertheless, Extra Yachts advertises the X115 Triplex with a cool feature that adds extra space when only when it’s needed.

This new 115-foot monohull boasts a sleek form factor with clean lines that run from top to tail. Like we said earlier, Extra Yachts incorporates a fold-out balcony system toward the aft open-air lounge. The concept, naval architecture, interior, and exterior design come from Palumbo Superyachts.

Then we have Hot Lab, which also contributes to the overall look of the X115 Triplex’s enclosed areas. This explorer yacht features a semi-displacement hull with spray rails. The hull construction is glass-reinforced plastic, while the superstructure is a mix of the same material with carbon fiber.

At the topmost section of the X115 Triplex is the sundeck with sunbeds and seating. Next, we have the upper deck. You’ll find a 10-seat dining table, seats, a bar, a covered living area, the bridge, captain’s quarters, and a jacuzzi with sun pads on each side at the bow.

As we make our way down to the main deck, there is more outdoor seating. Also, there are stairs that lead to the swim platform below. Forward is where you’ll find the owner’s suite. Complete with an office, a wardrobe, a vanity, a private balcony, and an ensuite bathroom.

Finally, the lower deck is where other ensuite guest and crew cabins are. The X115 Triplex’s starboard garage can hold a 15-foot tender. It is powered by three 1,000-horsepower Volvo Penta IPS engines and can cruise at 12 knots with a 17.5-knot maximum speed.

