As the shipbuilding industry continues to develop new sustainable systems which can handle larger vessels, we begin to see thrilling concepts emerge. However, Explora Journeys, confirms plans to launch two luxury cruise ships that will rely on hydrogen power. Interestingly, they claim both the Explora V and Explora VI should hit the waters soon.

We’ve already seen concepts and even a few production-ready superyachts that will operate on clean energy. However, the capabilities of their propulsion configurations are not impressive. Most opt for photovoltaic panels while others also propose the use of hydrogen fuel cells.

Nevertheless, the Swiss group says their liners will run on innovative green technology. Unfortunately, the Explora V and Explora VI are not truly emission-free platforms. According to the Mediterranean Shipping Company-owned outfit, the vessels will have liquified natural gas (LNG) engines.

Experts say this marine fuel is the cleanest one currently available in contrast to what cruise ships normally use. Explora Journeys notes that a liquid hydrogen containment unit is another crucial component.

The technology will supposedly combine it with the LNG to undergo a process that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 25 percent. This, in turn, runs a six-megawatt fuel cell that supplies the rest of the cruise ship’s power requirements. It means the Explora V and Explora VI can still function, but generate zero emissions while in port.

“This demonstrates unequivocally our absolute commitment to operate ships that will appeal and attract the next and future generations of luxury travelers,” says company CEO Michael Ungerer. “Sustainability is the new craftmanship and we’re honored to take a pioneering position within the industry and the wider travel sector,” The Explora V and Explora VI should be ready to sail five years from now.

Images courtesy of Explora Journeys