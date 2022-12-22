Are you still waiting for your favorite model to get an emission-free version? As carmakers gradually shift their fleet to battery-electric powertrains, it’s just a matter of time before it becomes available. However, older vehicles are not likely to receive these upgrades. Thankfully, we can always rely on conversions like the ones from Everrati which recently added the Defender and Range Rover Classic to its lineup.

The shop specializes in turning iconic cars into eco-friendly restomods that will impress even the most discerning automotive collectors. With internal combustion engines on their way out, it’s great to see retro rides get a new lease on life as EVs. With a stellar roster of remarkable machines already under its belt, the addition of two off-road-ready silhouettes from Land Rover are a great way to cap off 2022.

It’s not the first SUV from the esteemed British marque to welcome a green revamp from Everrati. That goes to the Series IIA. The announcement of the Defender and Range Rover Classic conversions should drum up interest from Land Rover enthusiasts.

Official Specifications are not yet final as of this writing. Nevertheless, repeat clients should have an idea of what to expect. Everrati assures buyers the Defender and Range Rover Classic will undergo a comprehensive restoration process by specialists. Every conversion is fully reversible – a feature not many aftermarket groups can match.

Their team of professionals will optimize the in-house electric powertrains to deliver exceptional performance and handling. The Defender and Range Rover Classic will support regenerative braking and ship with custom instruments and leather upholstery. Everrati will configure these according to the owners’ personal preferences for a truly bespoke build.

Images courtesy of Everrati