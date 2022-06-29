When companies come up with plans for a rescue vehicle, there are crucial factors to consider. These specialized platforms need to be rugged, powerful, offer generous storage, and adaptable to various situations. The Estuary Hopper, on the other hand, checks all of that but offers a unique approach.

It primarily functions as a mode of public transport but can turn into something else in an emergency. Envisioned by Jordan Barnes for use in the city of Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, the Estuary Hopper will normally service various routes. Since the region features rural farmlands, it is prone to flooding when the River Severn overflows.

Regular traffic would be at a standstill, but this semi-amphibious machine will carry on. Looking at the overall design, it looks more like an expedition-ready RV. However, its default configuration shows a mid-size bus with a “narrow and compact” form factor.

Furthermore, it rides on wheels shod in beefy all-terrain tires. Nevertheless, where it really shines is the modular system that comes in handy when there’s a crisis. When the water levels rise, operators can reconfigure the Estuary Hopper for emergency response and rescue.

The combination of the Estuary Hopper’s high sills and amphibious chassis allows it to trudge over areas that would render regular vehicles inoperable. A roof rail can hold a rescue boat and deploy it mechanically. Meanwhile, exterior pontoon attachments provide additional space for loading people, equipment, or supplies.

As for the modular interior, it can hold storage for emergency tools, a sink, folding seats, cargo shelves, a folding stretcher, and so much more. Even the floors are removable to accommodate to provide more space. The Estuary Hopper also features wheels that can extend for exceptional ground clearance.

