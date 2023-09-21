Are you looking for a Bluetooth speaker with a unique aesthetic appeal? There are plenty of premium audio brands to choose from when it comes to products that radiate style from all angles. However, if the consumer calls for classic cosmetics with contemporary features, this crowdfunding project from ESQ seems like a solid option.

As of this writing, you still have four days to go before the Kickstarter campaign ends. Upon checking, it has already amassed $12,420 from 267 backers to place way beyond the original goal of $1,278. You’re probably asking what this device is bringing to the table, right? Firstly, it’s all about the nostalgia.

The younger generation might stare at this confused, but for those who around since the ‘60s and especially the ‘80s this would evoke fond memories of blasting music in public spaces. ESQ endows the Bluetooth speaker with a retro design that mimics old-school radio/cassette players but at a much smaller scale.

Its sources of inspiration were originally on the larger side despite being recognized as portable at the time. With the technology available today, ESQ manages to cram all the bells and whistles to make this as versatile as it can get. It includes Bluetooth connectivity and an AM/FM radio with a retractable antenna.

Moreover, you get to tune in to various stations via a knob dial just like in the old days for that authentic experience. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery rated for up to 10 hours of playback and two 5W full-range speakers. There’s even a small window that represents the cassette slot but is purely for show.

ESQ already successfully delivered a regular-sized variant, but this is more compact at 4.8” x 2.7” x 1.7” (W x H x D) and just weighs 1.1 lbs. It is available in Black, Red, Dirt Yellow, and Green. Overall, we think it’s whimsical, but a cool speaker to have on hand for listening sessions that take you back in time.

Images courtesy of ESQ