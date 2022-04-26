Many of the most celebrated designers and engineers today were once in school. After years of practice and actual application of what they’ve learned lead up to where they are right now. Therefore, it’s refreshing to see projects handled by 15 students from the University of Twente come to fruition. This is the Delta-XE and it’s one outstanding piece of machinery.

Under the name Electric Superbike Twente, they have built this striking emission-free two-wheeler from scratch. You could say that the workmanship one the Delta-XE is on par with some of the industry’s best. Judging by its aggressive silhouette, this is a track-ready moto eager for a challenge.

As for the powertrain, they’re equipping it with a custom 170 kW PMAC motor from AE Group. Running it is a 13.5 kWh 800V modular lithium polymer battery. Keeping everything in check is a Cascadia Motion PM150DZR controller and a power management system by Prodrive Technologies.

Testing shows the Delta-XE is capable of generating up to 228 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Everything courses through a 520 Xs ring chain and custom sprockets, It can hit a top speed of 186 mph and can tackle at 0-60 mph sprint in less than three seconds.

Holding everything together is a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame and a grade 7020 aluminum swingarm – both from Bakker Framebouw. It uses an Öhlins ceramic reinforced carbon USD fork and an Öhlins TTX GP rear suspension unit.

Reliable stopping power is handled by a solid billet 4-piston radial brake calipers by HEL Performance Products. The front rides on a Marchesini forged aluminum wheel, while the swingarm holds a PVM magnesium rim. The only downside here is that the Delta-XE is not a commercially available ride.

Images courtesy of Electric Superbike Twente