Modular systems have been the obsession of tech-savvy individuals for quite some time now. Who doesn’t want an all-in-one platform which can be upgraded or totally modified depending on the needs or mood of the user? Unfortunately, most of the fascinating concepts in the past never made it into production. However, we are still hopeful something like this aptly-named Electric Mobility project will turn into a commercial product.

Even if the designer or studio that came up with the idea does not have sufficient funding to mass-produce their proposal, there are ways to do so as long there is a working prototype and a feasibility study to back it up. We are currently unsure if the team behind this all-in-one commuter plans to develop it further, yet the renders imply the mechanics are doable to a certain degree.

A problem most futuristic concepts have is that the technology or materials they envision are not yet readily available. However, what the Electric Mobility brings to the table seems grounded on two core components, with an interchangeable module between them. So far, there are three configurations presented and all are based on existing two-wheelers ideal for urban landscapes.

Aesthetically, it flaunts a minimalist form factor with clean lines, subtle curves, and a slim profile. The latter is becoming a desirable attribute with cities becoming more crowded. The Electric Mobility also feature parts that can extend and stow away for ease of storage. Speaking of its versatility, owners can switch between a scooter, a kick scooter, and a bicycle.

As noted earlier, the Electric Mobility is powered by a battery so riders can relax and let the motors do the work, then switch to manual mode to save power or engage pedal assist for an e-bike experience. Finally, some of the images indicate the use of powerful magnets to attach the modules but do not specify if there is a locking mechanism to bolster the connection.

