Cooking in the great outdoors can be challenging especially if you don’t have the right tools. Traditionally, it calls for a makeshift cooking area above a campfire and this usually doesn’t provide the sturdiest cooking method. But with the EcoZoom Versa Rocket Stove, you can cook with ease no matter where you set up camp.

This versatile portable camping stove is great for backpacking because it uses wood, charcoal, or solid biomass fuel. Using sticks and twigs will do the trick. Like the EcoZoom Dura, it also provides the same efficiency and heat output when using firewood and offers a more controlled cooking experience with charcoal.

It uses dual chambers to ensure safe cooking and durability. The fully insulated vertical combustion chamber forces gases to mix with the flames, thus decreasing harmful emissions while boasting fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the top door chamber, which is lined with refractory metal, provides ultimate durability. Both the main combustion chamber door and the damper door come reinforced with metal frames with hinges to securely close the doors for airflow regulation.

As for cookware compatibility, the EcoZoom Versa Rocket Stove features a durable three-pronged cast iron stove top that can support a flat or a round-bottomed pan. The top also has stainless steel handles with heat-resistant silicone grips to help in moving the stove.

This camping stove weighs just 6.5kg and its sturdy body is made for repeated daily use. The EcoZoom Versa Rocket Stove provides the fastest and most efficient way of cooking. It’s not only ideal for camping but also for emergency readiness.

