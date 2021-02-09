Whether you’re off to a swim, camping, hiking, or braving other extreme adventures, the EcoTrek Pants does not disappoint. It’s geared for the active lifestyle with its durable and all-weather construction.

This pair of tactical pants from LIVSN Designs is not your ordinary everyday wear. It’s completely versatile, as such, it can take you from work to play in seconds. It is “tough as nails” to withstand rugged use such as camping and swimming. It is even flexible enough to use for climbing or cycling.

The EcoTrek Pants also looks good for date nights or when you’re too tired to change into your pajamas to sleep. Suffice to say, this is a wear-anywhere-and-anytime type of pants that can practically replace jeans, slacks, and other outdoor pants.

Best of all, it is sustainably-made. 70 percent of its composition is from recycled ocean waste. It is then given a modern and tailored fit so style, comfort, and functionality are not comprised.

Designed for adventures, the EcoTrek Pants can withstand nature’s brunt. This means the synthetic material is water, abrasion, and stain-resistant. It is also quick-drying and features a sweat-wicking cooling feature. The material also provides high thermal insulation and uses YKK Zippers for added water-resistance.

They are comfortable and durable to wear with the gusseted crotch, articulated knees for freedom of movement, and ultra-durable reinforced stitching. These pants come with a reflective strip on the roll-up cuff system for visibility at night, a zippered phone pocket on the thigh, and a knife/EDC pocket on the front.

Images courtesy of LIVSN Designs