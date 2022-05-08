When it comes to finding the perfect boots for around-town walking and sightseeing, then nothing compares to the comfort chukkas bring. Plus, they never run out of style and they are a year-round staple for men’s footwear. But if you’re looking for a reliable pair that’s guaranteed to last for many uses, then you can trust the Huckberry exclusive Easymoc Chukka.

They have great cushioning for walks in the urban jungle thanks to a footbed equipped with Ortholite. It delivers a great combination of performance and comfort with every step. Plus, it keeps moisture away to keep your feet drier and cooler.

Outside of the insole, the Easymoc Chukka also features a lightweight extra-lite EVA outsole to make them flexible and comfortable to wear all day. They are the ideal pair for the Orthlite as both provide comfortable outdoor wear. They provide great shock absorption so they wouldn’t break when you run with them. But mind you, these boots are not for the active lifestyle.

Moreover, there are the 100% North American Cow pull-up leather uppers for a ruggedly laid-back style. Handcrafted to meticulous precision with neat stitches at a nearly 100-year-old family-owned factory in Leon, Mexico that specializes in hand-sewn leather. These boots are comfortable to the touch and look pleasing to the eyes too.

The Easymoc Chukka will look good paired with jeans, shorts, or even the occasional slacks when worn to work. They come in two colorways including Crazy Horse Brown and Crazy Horse Tan.

Images courtesy of Huckberry