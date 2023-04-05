Overlanding and off-road enthusiasts have been flocking to Moab, Utah since last weekend for the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari. The nine-day-long event is a celebration of the exceptional capabilities of the manufacturer’s machines. Overall, there were seven fresh faces, but two stood out the most. There is the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 and a 1978 Cherokee 4xe.

All the vehicles showcased by Jeep are still in the concept phases. However, the all-electric off-roader is the third iteration of what the manufacturer had on show for the last couple of years. Meanwhile, the restomod was perhaps the most fascinating among the bunch. Where else can see a classic silhouette retrofitted with a hybrid system?

According to reports, the 1978 Cherokee 4xe is outfitted with 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four sourced from a previous generation Wrangler 4xe. The petrol-powered mill also comes with two electric motors to help with its trail-ready capabilities. Unfortunately, details regarding the output of this old-school bad boy are unavailable at the moment.

On the other hand, we have the Wrangler Magneto 3.0, which is Jeep’s third foray into all-electric platforms. As most of its competitors already debut their respective green motoring platforms, the American carmaker needs to launch its own soon. The third time’s a charm, it seems, as the emission-free 4×4 flaunts a revamped design and powertrain.

Notable tweaks include the B-pillar placement, a custom roll cage, and a new flashy paint job. The white and blue theme is still intact with the Magneto 3.0 livery on the hood and stylish graphics all around. The output of its electric motors is purportedly adjustable. It ranges between 285 horsepower with 273 lb-ft of torque to 650 horsepower with 900 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Jeep